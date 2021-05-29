New marketplace focused on minority-owned businesses coming to Atlanta

STONECREST, Ga. — A new Black Wall Street is coming to Atlanta.

The New Black Wall Street Market, which officially opens in Stonecrest in September, is a unique marketplace similar to Ponce City Market, with shops, restaurants and entertainment. The planned venue will focus on helping minority and women-owned businesses.

“The purpose of the market is to cultivate relationships with business owners in the Atlanta area, provide entrepreneurial training to enhance skills, offer a community for small businesses, and assist with the transition of online stores to brick-and-mortar,” officials said.

The market will feature a food court, retail stores, a jazz club, gallery space, a grocery store, event and meeting space, a bakery and a restaurant.

The project was inspired by the original Black Wall Street, which was destroyed during the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921.

Fittingly, organizers are hosting a kick-off event this weekend, on the 100-year anniversary of the massacre. The outdoor festival and dedication of the venue is at 8109 Mall Parkway on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 7p.m.

The New Black Wall Street Market was developed by the Allen Entrepreneurial Institute, an entrepreneurial ecosystem that fosters the development of stronger entrepreneurs and sustainable businesses.

