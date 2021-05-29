10 p.m. Curfew to be Lifted for Vermont Bars and Restaurants

Vermont restaurants, bars and social clubs can stay open past 10 p.m. starting on Saturday, Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday. Scott said he’s lifting the curfew because the rate of 18-to-29-year-olds getting vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen from less than 30% to over 50% in the last month. He said he expects Vermont to reach 80% of the eligible population — ages 12 and up — getting at least one dose by next week. At that time, he will drop the remaining pandemic-related restrictions. As of Thursday, 77% of eligible Vermonters had been vaccinated, he said.