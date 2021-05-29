Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

10 p.m. Curfew to be Lifted for Vermont Bars and Restaurants

By NECN
NECN
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont restaurants, bars and social clubs can stay open past 10 p.m. starting on Saturday, Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday. Scott said he’s lifting the curfew because the rate of 18-to-29-year-olds getting vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen from less than 30% to over 50% in the last month. He said he expects Vermont to reach 80% of the eligible population — ages 12 and up — getting at least one dose by next week. At that time, he will drop the remaining pandemic-related restrictions. As of Thursday, 77% of eligible Vermonters had been vaccinated, he said.

www.necn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Curfew#Parks And Recreation#Food Drink#Vermonters#Health#Ride#The Health Department#Vermont Afterschool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, following CDC shift

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott lifted Vermont's mask mandate Friday, allowing vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. Scott called the policy change a "monumental step forward" which mirrors new guidance from federal health officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the day before.
Vermont StateFrankfort Times

The Latest: Vermont lifts remaining COVID-19 restrictions

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Monday lifted all remaining COVID-19 restrictions after the state reached the milestone of 80% of eligible residents getting at least one dose of the vaccine. The governor said: “Vermonters met this difficult moment from the very start.”
Restaurantscolumbiamontourchamber.com

Legislation Would Extend Benefits for Restaurants and Bars

On Tuesday, June 15th, Governor Tom Wolf’s administration certified the results of the May primary election, resulting in the end of the disaster emergency declaration in Pennsylvania. While the Legislature has extended some regulatory waivers until September 30th, benefits afforded to establishments with liquor licenses, including drinks to go, have now ended. Three bills are now being considered in the Senate that would extend these benefits. The Chamber’s Board of Directors is supporting all three of the original House proposals.
Michigan Staterestaurantbusinessonline.com

Michigan to lift restaurant restrictions starting Tuesday

Restaurants in Michigan can put all of their indoor and outdoor seating back in use starting Tuesday, or nine days earlier than the state had projected, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday. In addition, customers and employees will no longer be required to wear face masks, regardless of their vaccination status,...
mynbc5.com

Vermont governor lifts pandemic restrictions as state reaches vaccination goal

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott dropped all remaining pandemic restrictions Monday morning, announcing 80% of eligible residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The move follows a promise made by the governor last month to lift restrictions once the state eclipsed that milestone — now becoming the first in the nation to do so. Changes include the elimination of capacity limits and a longstanding mask mandate that has only applied to unvaccinated people for several weeks.
Big Frog 104

New COVID Rules New York Bars, Restaurants Must Follow

Governor Andrew Cuomo released updated COVID rules for bars and restaurants across New York State. On Wednesday, June 9, Cuomo's office released updated guidance for food-service establishments operating outside of New York City. This guidance will be in effect until 70 percent of all adults over the age of 18 have had at least one vaccination shot.
Pawtucket, RIValley Breeze

Restrictions lifted at Punto Final Hookah Bar

PAWTUCKET – The City Council last week lifted two restrictions on the Punto Final Hookah Bar on Summer Street after police testified that there have been no further issues there since the council levied the penalties in late April. Punto Final will now be allowed to serve hookah again, provided...
Citizen Online

NY ending alcohol-to-go sales at bars and restaurants

As the state of the emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic expires Thursday, so will an executive order that allowed bars and restaurants to offer delivery and takeout alcoholic beverage orders. After Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that he will not renew the state of emergency, the State Liquor Authority advised...
dailytitan.com

Local restaurants adjust to stay-at-home order lift

After California reopened its economy and lifted many of the public health guidelines, local restaurants are starting to loosely mandate their mask and social distancing policies. On June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state officially dropped its Stay Home Order and Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which were...
Public SafetyNBC Washington

Blaring Sirens to Mark 10 P.M. Youth Curfew in Atlantic City

Sirens soon will sound each night in Atlantic City at 10, marking the arrival of a juvenile curfew prohibiting anyone under 18 from being on the streets without a parent or guardian, with only a few exceptions. Those under 18 and alone need to be off the streets before the...
Washington Statenewsbrig.com

Washington Square Park’s 10 p.m. curfew has officially ended

Washington Square Park’s 10 p.m. weekend curfew has officially ended. The New York Police Department announced the curfew two weeks ago after a Post report highlighted the drug abuse and lawlessness that have consumed the Greenwich Village space in recent months. But the park went back to its regular midnight...
New York City, NYkisswtlz.com

Eric Adams takes early lead in NYC Democratic primary

Eric Adams is leading. Andrew Yang has conceded. Kathryn Garcia vowed that the winner will come down the “twos and threes” in ranked-choice voting. Maya Wiley assured her supporters “every single vote will count.”. Initial reported results in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary showed Adams with a formidable lead,...
Congress & Courtsnrsc.org

Senator Padilla, meet Secretary of State Padilla

Washington, D.C. – This week, Senator Alex Padilla is the latest Senate Democrat to flip-flop on election security, proving that in just a few months since taking office, he has become a puppet for Senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders. Maybe Senator Padilla should look at his own record before tweeting bogus claims about Georgia’s new election security law.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill

In a move that caught even supportive lawmakers by surprise, the Ohio House on Thursday quickly amended a sweeping, anti-vaccination provision into an unrelated piece of legislation and passed it. The legislation prohibits a public or private entity from: The House passed the legislation after more than 600,000 Americans — including more than 20,000 Ohioans […] The post Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New York City, NYindialife.us

Andrew Yang ends NYC Mayoral bid

Former US Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has ended his campaign bid for the New York City Mayoral race as preliminary data showed poor results. "And I am not going to be the next Mayor of New York City based upon the numbers that have come in. Tonight, I am conceding this race," Yang said at a gathering on Tuesday night.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
94.5 PST

Is It Illegal to “Pull-Through” a Parking Space in Pennsylvania?

I'm not going to lie. I am an expert pull-through driver. For someone who can barely parallel park and is too short to back into a parking spot, pulling through an empty space has become my specialty. Plus, I think we all can agree that it is so much easier to leave a parking space by simply driving forward rather than having to back out. So it's literally like winning the jackpot every time I see two empty spaces conjoined, especially when a parking lot is crowded.