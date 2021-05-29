Cancel
People Are Starting to Travel Again and They’re Acting Like Assholes

By Nathalie Baptiste, Bio
Mother Jones
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Southwest Airlines announced it would not resume alcohol service on its flights. The airline had stopped serving alcohol during the beginning of the pandemic, but was set to rescind that policy next month—until a passenger assaulted a flight attendant last week. The incident was just the latest in a disturbing rise of unruly and dangerous passengers on planes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mother Jones Daily#Southwest Airlines
