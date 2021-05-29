Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Today is Koo Koo the Bird Girl appreciation day!

By Popkin
Boing Boing
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minnie Woolsey, 1880 – after 1960) performed in American sideshows and is known for her one and only film role in Tod Browning's controversial 1932 film, Freaks. Woolsey spent time in a mental hospital before she began performing, but little else is known about her early life. Woolsey was born...

boingboing.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Girl#Appreciation Day#Coney Island#Circus#Art History#Seckel Syndrome#Australian#Congress Of Freaks#Wikipedia#Public Domain#Disability Arts Online#Photo#Wedding#Reflection Today#Feathers#Rare#Face#Kookoo#American Sideshows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Moorhead, MNmnstate.edu

Monday’s African American Music Appreciation Month Book of the Day

It’s 1950-something, in a dark, cramped, smoke-filled room. Everyone’s wearing black. And on-stage a tenor is blowing his heart out, a searching, jagged saxophone journey played out against a moody, walking bass and the swish of a drummer’s brushes. To a great many listeners–from African American aficionados of the period to a whole new group of fans today–this is the very embodiment of jazz. It is also quintessential hard bop. In this, the first thorough study of the subject, jazz expert and enthusiast David H. Rosenthal vividly examines the roots, traditions, explorations and permutations, personalities and recordings of a climactic period in jazz history.
Animalssouthplattesentinel.com

For the birds

At the end of this winter, we got about two inches of snow. We noticed sparrows scratching through it and pecking at the gravel. “They must be hungry,” I told Ben. “Let’s buy some bird seed and start feeding them,” he replied. Since sparrows like to hang out in our...
Peoria, IL1057thexrocks.com

Happy Volbeat Day! World Premiere Of New Single “Wait A Minute, My Girl” On The X Today!

Hey X Fans! So, here in Peoria, we absolutely love our friends in VOLBEAT! Today on the X, we are teeing up the new single, “Wait A Minute, My Girl” at 10am, and then will be cranking it up at the top of every hour, all day today, for our celebration of VOLBEAT DAY here on the X! This is the first new music from Volbeat since 2019’s ‘Rewind, Replay, Rebound.’ The new single channels an awesome throwback vibe, with one amazing catchy chorus, and that awesome thundering Volbeat sound. Volbeat will be back on the road this year as well in October at the Aftershock Festival. Peoria X Fans, enjoy Volbeat day, and let’s Rock!
Celebrationsdequeenbee.com

Senior Appreciation Day returns Friday

The 39th Annual Senior Appreciation Day, honoring those 55 and older, themed Wizard of Oz: There’s no place like home,” will be held on the county courthouse lawn on June 4, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Seniors that attend will enjoy a healthy meal, entertainment and free health screenings. Participants are urged to observe covid-19 safety precautions including social distancing and masks when distancing is not possible. Those seniors that are not fully vaccinated may not want to attend this year.
Theater & Dancegeekdad.com

When Koo Koo Kanga Roo Says Dance, Dance

Koo Koo Kanga Roo agrees with Gertrude Stein: Sometimes, there is no there there. In kid terms, sometimes, when you want to throw a dance party, that’s all you want to do – dance without repercussions. Dance without lectures. Dance without messages. Koo Koo Kanga Roo gets your kids dancing like there’s no homework due tomorrow.
MoviesAmerican Songwriter

Andra Day: Golden Girl

There are moments in the new film, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, that are very hard to watch. They’re socially gruesome. But at the center of each is the acclaimed musician (and now actor!), Andra Day, who portrays Holiday in the way any naturally great actor might. She—Day—is lost completely in the roll. Holiday then emerges, bright, brittle voice and all. Cigarette smoke swirl and scary-beautiful eyes. Then, on stage, Day as Holiday becomes the thick, buoyant beam of light that can form only when two other beams merge. That’s when Day’s singing prowess meets her newfound acting talent. Those eyes look up into the camera. Are they Day’s eyes? Holiday’s? And her voice finds you, pulls at your earlobes. You succumb note by note. It’s magic. But it’s also tragic. Holiday’s story is the stuff of tears and tissues. But it’s also much more than that. It’s the stuff of inspiration. Just ask Day.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Fear, The (1995) (Blu-ray Review)

One of many Full Moon-ish slashers to pop up in the 1990s, The Fear was briefly released theatrically and made its way to home video pretty quickly soon thereafter. A slow burn mystery with a group of odd characters and a plot that doesn’t develop until nearly an hour into its running time, it’s also not what its poster and cover art would lead you to believe it is. Characters are certainly bumped off, but this isn’t a killer doll movie loaded with blood and guts—at least, not a straightforward one. It’s a bit more complex than that, even with a wooden dummy named Morty that may or may not be alive at the center of it. The film teases us that it could also be one of the other characters instead, teeing up early on that there’s a rapist on the loose. It’s an interesting idea, and there are most assuredly twists and turns that you won’t see coming. That’s saying a lot for a low grade horror film that appears to have nothing more to it on the surface than a killer Pinocchio, especially from this era. The use of rap music is gratuitous, relationships between characters border on bizarre, and there isn’t enough of the Freddy Krueger/Wishmaster modus operandi of killing people based upon their deepest fears, yet there’s something weirdly efficacious about it. Take note of the cameo by Wes Craven, who would reshape the horror landscape that very same year (1995) with Scream.
Societymomcollective.com

30 Days, 30 Ways to Feel Appreciation: Truly, the Greatest Gift

Sometimes, we all need to feel appreciation. Have you ever wondered what you mean to the people in your life?. The countdown has begun. In just a few short weeks, I will stand under the marriage canopy and start my life all over again. Right now, my days are filled with starts and stops and endings and beginnings. I have lived in St. Louis for about 30 years. And so much has happened here.
Entertainmentcineuropa.org

The Day Today

"It’s a type of computer modelling which tries to resemble the functioning of the human brain". And what’s the marketing argument behind it? That it allows love to triumph over death and our loved ones to return to live with us, reincarnated within a different human casing which is powered by data from memories. And obviously, it all begins with the downloading of an app. Are we looking at a case of far-off, futurist madness? Perhaps, but the dizzying advances currently being made in artificial intelligence and communication technologies make this hypothesis (and its risks) plausible for a future that’s no doubt far closer than we think. Such is the scenario envisaged by French filmmaker Maxence Stamatiadis in his disturbing debut feature film The Day Today.
Photographygeneralaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: A bird of a different feather

Claudio Pedraita submitted this photo and note: “Took this gorgeous shot of a young red-shouldered hawk at Naples Municipal Airport (KAPF) in Florida.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture of...
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Words on Birds: Father’s Day gifts for fathers (and birds)

Father’s Day is coming up next weekend and some of you might still be procrastinating over what to get the dad or granddad in your life. If he enjoys birds but detests squirrels, a feeder that deters squirrels is always a good choice. This could even provide a health benefit as it may help to lower dad’s blood pressure if he is stresses over squirrels eating all of his bird seed.
Lifestylefishingboating.world

IGFA Day celebrations begin today

Today marks the beginning of our IGFA Day festivities,which will run until the IGFA's anniversary on June 7th!. IGFA Day is a global celebration of recreational angling created by the IGFA on our 80th Anniversary. Whether it's attending an IGFA-run fishing clinic, posting a picture of your most memorable angling...
PetsNews-Herald

Today is: Hug your Cat Day

Studies show that having a cat lowers blood pressure and stress. Studies also show that hugging does the same thing. What better way is there to help your health than to celebrate Hug Your Cat Day? Don't have a cat? Well, it just so happens June is also adopt a cat month, so get yourself a cat and hug away.
Musicblackthen.com

Gloria Lynne: Pioneer American Jazz Vocalist

Gloria Lynne, also known as Gloria Alleyne, was an American jazz vocalist with a recording career spanning from 1958 to 2007. Lynne was born in Harlem in 1929 to John and Mary Wilson, a gospel singer. She grew up in Harlem, and as a young girl, Lynne sang with the local African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church Choir.
kfmo.com

Whirly Bird Show at Labor Day Picnic

(Desloge, MO) The Whirly Birds, RC Helicopter and Drone Club is set for a presentation at the Desloge Labor Day Picnic. The Public Relations Director with the group, Michael Johnston, says they're working out the details now and it will be a fun event.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Horror Movies Favored By Robert Eggers

Anchored by one of the most hypnotizing performances ever by Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, this Stephen King adaptation puts us in the shoes of a stranded family isolated within the confines of the colossal Overlook Hotel up in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. Nothing new can be said about the masterful atmosphere, the maddening anxiety and the overwhelming sense of dread that permeates the whole film. There is a reason why it has stood the test of time and has become the ultimate blueprint for cabin-fever horror, despite being originally panned upon release by critics and audiences alike.
Books & Literaturedebatepost.com

Literary recommendation: 50 years of ‘Tarantula’, by Bob Dylan; a book to enjoy to the rhythm of the blues | Books | Entertainment

Tarantula is an almost unknown work of Bob Dylan’s electric stage, written almost reluctantly. For Fernando Endara | Anthropologist and Literature teacher. Bob Dylan posted Tarantula 50 years ago, in 1971; but he wrote it between 1965 and 1966, at the same frenetic pace as the recordings of his rock trilogy, with the same intensity of the performances on stage, with the vertigo of fame overflowing his creativity to the boiling point, with the controversy on top of him due to his “betrayal” of the political commitments that he previously seemed to fly.
Theater & Danceotakustudy.com

Two Years Later, Bonnie & Clyde Heads to Hayes Theatre Co in September

After first being cast in 2019, Tegan Wouters and Mat Verevis will finally have their chance to play the titular roles of Bonnie & Clyde, when producer Joshua Robson finally manages to bring the fast-paced musical to Hayes Theatre Co this September. Telling the story of America’s most notorious bank robbers and lovers, the Australian professional premiere of Bonnie & Clyde will play from 17 September as part of Hayes Theatre Co’s 2021 season.
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

A Summary and Analysis of Edgar Allan Poe’s ‘MS. Found in a Bottle’

‘MS. Found in a Bottle’ is one of Edgar Allan Poe’s sea stories, and one of his earliest works of fiction: it was published in 1833, when Poe was still in his early twenties. The story recounts an unnamed narrator’s experiences at sea, following a storm and shipwreck. One of the most intriguing aspects of the story is the idea that the narrative we are reading was written by a man shortly before he died at sea, and that the narrative miraculously survived at sea in a glass bottle before being found by someone.