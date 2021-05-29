Mortal Kombat Video Reveals How the Movie's Gory Sounds Were Made

Is Mortal Kombat 11 getting more DLC characters? This question has been on the mind of just about every Mortal Kombat fan the past few months, and it's one there's still no answer to. Right now, there's no word of what the answer to this question may be. NetherRealm Studios and WB Games haven't announced or hinted at new DLC characters, but they also haven't said anything the other way either. They've been silent, which has led many Mortal Kombat 11 players to assume NRS isn't done with the game yet. That said, now the speculation is starting to head in the opposite direction, due to a new tweet from series creator and current creative director, Ed Boon.