Mortal Kombat Video Reveals How the Movie's Gory Sounds Were Made
The Mortal Kombat movie that released this year has all sorts of brutal fights and squishy Fatalities to satisfy fans, but those clashes wouldn’t be the same without the right sound effects to compliment the blows and special moves. In a new video featuring the sound team that worked on Mortal Kombat, we got to see just how some of those sounds were created behind the scenes to get the right effect for what happened in the movie.comicbook.com