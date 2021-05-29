Cancel
The Crown season 5 will recreate Princess Diana's Martin Bashir interview

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

The Crown will reportedly recreate Princess Diana ’s infamous interview with Martin Bashir in its forthcoming season.

The findings of an inquiry announced last week concluded that interviewer Bashir used “deceitful behaviour” and was in “serious breach” of the corporation’s guidelines when he secured his BBC Panorama interview with the Princess of Wales in 1995.

Bashir broke BBC rules by mocking up fake bank statements and showing them to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, to gain access to the princess for his explosive sit-down chat in 1995, the report said.

Now, a source close to the hit historical drama told The Telegraph that “scripts are already out there” for the show’s fifth season, and that they include the Bashir interview.

The source alleged that the scripts have “all been written” for the highly anticipated next season, which will see Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki take over the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin.

Speaking about the alleged scene, they said: “The team were doing the most incredible research and got it all in there: the build-up to the interview, how Bashir effectively groomed Diana, the interview itself, and the aftermath are all factored in over more than one episode.”

Responding to the reports, however, a Netflix spokesperson told Metro.co.uk that “it’s too early for us to comment on storylines”, adding that “the show isn’t even in production yet and won’t be on air for another year”.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.

News of the interview’s alleged inclusion follows after Prince William issued a video message in response to the findings of the BBC investigation.

“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her,” he said.

The Duke of Cambridge condemned not only Bashir as a “rogue reporter” but the “leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions”.

Prince William requested that BBC never air the Panorama interview again as it “holds no legitimacy”.

Following the huge success of The Crown ’s fourth season – starring Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Olivia Colman as the Queen – the next series is one of 2022’s most highly anticipated releases.

Following months of rumours, it has also been confirmed that Dominic West will assume the part of Prince Charles, who was previously portrayed by Josh O’Connor.

Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton will take over the role of the Queen for the next two seasons.

Here’s everything we know about The Crown ’s fifth season.

