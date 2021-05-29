Cancel
La Puente, CA

La Puente councilwoman sues, accusing mayor, city of covering up sexual harassment

By The Citizen
 16 days ago

Violeta Lewis alleges the San Gabriel Valley community’s mayor failed to properly respond to her claims of sexual harassment by the city manager and instead joined a retaliation campaign against her. Source: Los Angeles Times.

