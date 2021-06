Meet Tootsie! She is a 60-pound, 8-year-old, black Labrador/pit bull mix, who is an absolute joy to be around, will greet you with a happy dance, and a big smile!. Tootsie is a sweet, smart, and lovable girl. She loves kids and being with people. She is very playful, loves her toys, and will proudly show each toy off to you! She enjoys walks and knows her basic commands. Tootsie has had a bit of a rough start in life and is healing from an advanced skin & ear condition. She is showing great results with veterinary procedures and looks forward to having a completely black and white coat again.