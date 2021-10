If the city of Philadelphia’s financial house is in order, they could be caught up on their financial audits sometime in the first half of 2022. Tom Windham, CPA, of Windham & Lacey, PCCL, spoke at Tuesday’s board meeting. The city has not completed a financial audit since the Fiscal Year 2017. Windham’s firm has been hired to get the city caught up as quickly as possible.

