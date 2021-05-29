425 VINE #604, SEATTLE, WA 98121
Convenient 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Downtown Seattle w/ iconic view of the Space Needle. Updated with Carrara marble countertops in kitchen, designer window coverings, newer carpet and fresh paint throughout. Expansive Rooftop Deck with sweeping views and amenities to entertain or relax. Building amenities include a gym and work space. No restrictions on short term rentals or pets. Successfully rented out as an Air BNB. Professionally designed and decorated all furniture and window coverings stay.www.urbancondospaces.com