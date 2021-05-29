Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

2414 1ST AVENUE #507, SEATTLE, WA 98121

urbancondospaces.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Belltown Court in the heart of it all! Close to Pike Place, Olympic Sculpture Park, & waterfront. This updated unit has beautiful hardwoods, SS appliances, in-unit laundry, & lots of natural light. Views of Elliot Bay, the ferries, Alki, & great sunsets from the unit! Amenities include: pool, fitness, hot tub, sauna, 2 rooftop decks w/ BBQ grills, bike storage, interior park-like courtyard, garage parking. Pet friendly, no rental cap, strong HOA, & short-term rentals allowed.

www.urbancondospaces.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Olympic Sculpture Park#Ferries#Belltown Court#Pike Place#Alki Great Sunsets#Hoa#Northwest Mls Idx#Garage Parking#Prior Sale#Amenities#Ss Appliances#Unit#Bike Storage#In Unit Laundry#Real Estate Listings#Beautiful Hardwoods#Pet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Seattle, WAtheurbanist.org

Lake City on the Rise with Hundreds of Apartments

Long predominantly flanked by auto dealerships and auto shops, parking lots, and single-family homes, Lake City Way is seeing an influx of multifamily development. This corridor links the Lake City hub urban village with Roosevelt and Seattle’s northeastern suburbs. Upzoned in 2019 when Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) went citywide save for single-family zones, the City now allows the vast majority of the corridor to develop taller residential and commercial buildings.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Schmitz Park Boulevard Restoration Begins

Seattle Parks and Recreation is happy to announce that the first of five Olmsted restoration sites, Schmitz Park Boulevard, is moving into construction. The Seattle Conservation Corps will work with Seattle Parks and Recreation’s carpentry, concrete, and metal shops to create a permanent pathway up the hill at SW Stevens St. and 52nd to 58th Ave. SW near the park entrance closest to the Alki Community Center. This project will include a stairway and habitat restoration. The project construction will begin in mid-May and be completed by the end of the summer.
Seattle, WAwedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Sand Point Way NE: Stores and Stations at NE 97th Street

The establishment of the Naval Air Station at Sand Point in the 1920s caused Sand Point Way NE to become an arterial street. Even though the naval base grew slowly at first, its presence caused northeast Seattle to hope for economic benefits of jobs at the base and commercial growth nearby.
King County, WAtheorcasonian.com

King Co. has $9B plan to save salmon habitat for our orca

It doesn’t look like much, this ditch by the side of the road. But to King County’s culvert hunters, this isn’t a throwaway landscape. Kat Krohn, an engineer and fish passage specialist for King County, chopped right into a fierce bramble of blackberries and got into the ditch as traffic roared by on a busy thoroughfare in Lake Forest Park. Here, Lyon Creek flows through Lake Forest Park before draining into the northwest corner of Lake Washington, crossing in culverts under roads and even private driveways all along the way.
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

It Cost the City $14,000 to Remove SPD’s East Precinct Fortress

Let’s just say, hypothetically, that you built a giant concrete wall around your home, blocking multiple lanes of traffic and sidewalks and a bike lane. And then, after admiring it for about a year, you decided that you’d like to have it removed, please. What would it cost to hire someone to take it away?
Seattle, WAPosted by
KING 5

First wild fishers born in North Cascades in decades

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in Dec. 2018 when fishers were released in the North Cascades. The first wild fishers to be born in the North Cascades in decades have been identified. A coalition of wildlife agencies announced the discovery Monday, saying a female fisher, which...
King County, WAwhitecenternow.com

White Center Schools

Monday, May 17th, 2021 Posted in King County, Metro, White Center news | No Comments ». During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for "groundbreaking" in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to ... Read more..
King County, WASeattle Times

King County’s culvert hunters — and a $9 billion plan to save salmon habitat

It doesn’t look like much, this ditch by the side of the road. But to King County’s culvert hunters, this isn’t a throwaway landscape. Kat Krohn, an engineer and fish passage specialist for King County, chopped right into a fierce bramble of blackberries and got into the ditch as traffic roared by on a busy thoroughfare in Lake Forest Park. Here, Lyon Creek flows through Lake Forest Park before draining into the northwest corner of Lake Washington, crossing in culverts under roads and even private driveways all along the way.