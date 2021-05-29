2414 1ST AVENUE #507, SEATTLE, WA 98121
Welcome to Belltown Court in the heart of it all! Close to Pike Place, Olympic Sculpture Park, & waterfront. This updated unit has beautiful hardwoods, SS appliances, in-unit laundry, & lots of natural light. Views of Elliot Bay, the ferries, Alki, & great sunsets from the unit! Amenities include: pool, fitness, hot tub, sauna, 2 rooftop decks w/ BBQ grills, bike storage, interior park-like courtyard, garage parking. Pet friendly, no rental cap, strong HOA, & short-term rentals allowed.www.urbancondospaces.com