Column: The masks are off and COVID-19 cases have dropped. But food insecurity won't go away with the pandemic

What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?. It depends on your situation, but health officials say it should cover your nose and mouth, and fit snugly so there aren’t any gaps on the sides of your face. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
COVID contradiction: they wear masks, but won’t get vaccinated. People who wear masks but won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine pose a public health conundrum―they are concerned enough about the coronavirus to cover their faces, but aren’t willing to take the next step by getting vaccinated. Just who are they? Consequential...
The majority of unvaccinated Americans are concerned enough about the coronavirus to wear masks regularly, a recent poll found, perhaps dispelling a common belief that those who choose not to get vaccinated remain largely unconcerned about contracting COVID-19. The survey was conducted between Aug. 26 and Sept. 27, after the...
As part of a brand new study, The Yale School of Public Health looked into all the available data on natural immunity available and was able to estimate just how often those unvaccinated could potentially get infected with COVID-19. That’s right! The researchers focused not on their risk of getting...
Apparently, you can be told what to do with your bush. A man in the UK has kept up a bush in his front yard that looks like a hand giving the middle finger for nearly 20 years. The 10-foot-tall hedge was first pruned to get revenge on drinkers at...
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers hoarded essential items like toilet paper and diapers, which led to a widespread shortage. You can still spot a lot of empty shelves in supermarket stores. Some of the items might have changed and are geared more towards the food category. Are we facing a world food shortage in 2021?
Comments / 0