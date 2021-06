All three NASCAR top-level series were featured over the Memorial Day weekend at the 1.5-mile oval Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Sunday night’s Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 was the longest on the schedule. Kyle Larson not only scored the pole for the 600-mile event, he led the most laps (327 of the 400 run) and won the race. He also became the first driver to lead over 1000 laps (1,105) this season. Denny Hamlin’s 754 laps is second-best. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.