The Suns have enjoyed a successful postseason to this point, and the fans are enjoying it every minute of it. Maybe a little bit too much. After Sunday's Game 1 win for the Suns against the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, a pair of Clippers fans got into an altercation in the halls of the Phoenix Suns Arena in a video that went viral, showing a wave of Suns fans quickly surrounding the Clippers fans and the situation devolving into a brawl, according to TMZ.