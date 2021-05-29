Op-Ed: Did Stormy Daniels' $130,000 break campaign finance laws? The FEC is too dysfunctional to decide

An associate of Rudy Giuliani hatched a scheme to funnel $1 million in funds from a wealthy Russian financier into U.S. elections knowing full well he was breaking campaign finance laws, a prosecutor said Thursday during closing arguments at a federal trial.Evidence shows that Lev Parnas and a co-defendant, Andrey Kukushkin, used “lies and tricks” to conceal the source of the money, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten told a New York City jury.Parnas made a series of straw donations despite being “told again and again that he couldn’t donate somebody else’s money,” Scotten said.The defendant lied to the financier,...
