Op-Ed: Did Stormy Daniels' $130,000 break campaign finance laws? The FEC is too dysfunctional to decide

The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 Select Committee. The vote fell largely along party lines, with every Democrat who voted approving the resolution, and all but a handful of Republicans voting against it. “Mr. Bannon stands alone in his defiance, and we will not stand for it,” Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said during the debate preceding the vote. “We will not allow anyone to derail our work, because our work is too important: helping ensure that the future of American democracy...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO