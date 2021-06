Richard Carapaz (Ineos-Grenadiers) has taken the win of the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse and got Yellow at the end of the day. The riders faced a real climbing day in the fifth stage of the Swiss race, with a 175.2-kilometre route that featured two climbs of the first category and an ascending finish. The escape of the day had the presence of the wearer of the Yellow Jersey Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) but the Dutchman could only hold the lead until the penultimate climb.