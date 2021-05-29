Mantua celebrates economic revival with mass ribbon-cutting ceremony
While many downtowns are working to figure out how to bring people and businesses to the area, the Mantua is celebrating an years-long, ongoing economic revival. More than 30 businesses were celebrated last week during a ceremony organized by the Mantua-Shalersville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Christine Pitsinger said the event represents a lot of work by business owners and the people of Mantua.www.record-courier.com