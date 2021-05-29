Cancel
Mantua, OH

Mantua celebrates economic revival with mass ribbon-cutting ceremony

record-courier.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many downtowns are working to figure out how to bring people and businesses to the area, the Mantua is celebrating an years-long, ongoing economic revival. More than 30 businesses were celebrated last week during a ceremony organized by the Mantua-Shalersville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Christine Pitsinger said the event represents a lot of work by business owners and the people of Mantua.

www.record-courier.com
