MCHS golf eighth at State

By Newberry Observer
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SFfS_0aFWSyDk00
The Mid-Carolina High School's boys' golf team finished eighth in the state in Class AAA, third out of upper state teams.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3006qN_0aFWSyDk00

Members of the MCHS boys’ golf team pictured are: Blake Mueller, Luke Hammond, Coach Levi Joiner, Will Fellers, Carter Hendrix, Miller Gilliam, Rhett Brigman, Harmon Vinson, Gary Wilbanks (behind).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scjbs_0aFWSyDk00

The team was led by junior Luke Hammond who shot 73, 76 to finish top 10 and earn All-State honors.

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School’s boys’ golf team finished eighth in the state in Class AAA, third out of upper state teams, behind state champion Woodruff and a couple strokes behind seventh place Wren. The team was led by junior Luke Hammond who shot 73, 76 to finish top 10 and earn All-State honors.

