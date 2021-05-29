North Carolina-Racing Louisville FC takeaways: Sam Mewis, Debinha lead Courage breakout performance
North Carolina Courage defeated Racing Louisville FC 5-0 during a rainy affair in Cary, North Carolina. The Courage broke through early with an opening goal from Abby Erceg in the seventh minute before recording four more goals during the second half as Debinha, Lynn Williams, and Hallie Mace turned the match into a blowout. The lopsided victory was North Carolina's first win of the 2021 regular season.www.cbssports.com