Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union, MO

Motorcyclist hits car trying to pull out of parking lot, is killed in Union, Mo. | St. Louis News Headlines – St. Louis, Missouri

By stlouis
eminetra.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion, Missouri (KMOV.com)-A motorcyclist died on Friday night when he hit a parked car from a parking lot in Union, Missouri. Police reported in News 4 that an accident had occurred near Highway 50 and Washington Avenue before 6 pm. Union’s 24-year-old Brett Mesling was on a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R750 driving west on Highway 50, when a 2012 Hyundai Accent driver turned left from the parking lot and was at high speed. I tried to enter Highway 50, but I got out of the path of a female ring motorcycle. After that, two vehicles collided.

eminetra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Union, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Louis, MO
Cars
Local
Saint Louis, MO Traffic
City
St. Louis, MO
Union, MO
Accidents
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Union, MO
Crime & Safety
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Car Parking#Hits#St Louis News Headlines#News 4#Suzuki#Hyundai Accent#Washington Avenue#Police#Driving#Kmov Com#Vehicles#Mo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Union, MOKOMU

Teen drowns while trying to swim across Meramec River

UNION, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an eastern Missouri teenager drowned when he tried to swim across the Meramec River. The patrol says 17-year-old William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after the incident inside Meramec State Park. The patrol says Bergner tried to swim...
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

St. Louis officer caught in North City shootout

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An officer was caught in the middle of a gun battle in north St. Louis overnight. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, people in two different cars were shooting at each other near Kingshighway and Maple. There was a St. Louis police officer driving in the area who got caught in the middle of the shootout.
University City, MOJacksonville Journal Courier

Woman in her 70s fatally shot in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman in her 70s has died after a shooting in University City that left a second person injured. Police say the shooting happened late Saturday night on Delmar Boulevard in the St. Louis suburb. Two people traveling eastbound were struck by bullets. The driver drove to a hospital.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Suspect killed, man injured in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was killed and a man was critically injured in a Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Around 5 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Goodfellow. When they arrived, officers found a man, later identified as a suspect, shot multiple times inside the front door of a building. The man was later taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Saint Louis, MOkrcgtv.com

Lawmakers honor retired police officer, fatally shot in St. Louis

Lawmakers on Friday sent Governor Mike Parson bills to create days of special recognition and to name stretches of highway for certain people. The list includes a retired St. Louis police captain fatally shot during the protest demonstrations in the Gateway City last summer. David Dorn was working security for...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.