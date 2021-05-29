Motorcyclist hits car trying to pull out of parking lot, is killed in Union, Mo. | St. Louis News Headlines – St. Louis, Missouri

Union, Missouri (KMOV.com)-A motorcyclist died on Friday night when he hit a parked car from a parking lot in Union, Missouri. Police reported in News 4 that an accident had occurred near Highway 50 and Washington Avenue before 6 pm. Union’s 24-year-old Brett Mesling was on a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R750 driving west on Highway 50, when a 2012 Hyundai Accent driver turned left from the parking lot and was at high speed. I tried to enter Highway 50, but I got out of the path of a female ring motorcycle. After that, two vehicles collided.