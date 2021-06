More than 100 divers brought in about 8,000 lionfish in the Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament at AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar during the weekend. Not only was it a time to rid the Gulf of Mexico of the invasive lionfish species, but it was a time to celebrate with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival at HarborWalk Village and along the docks at AJ’s.