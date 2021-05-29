Friends: The Reunion Unites China Streamers Against Free Expression?
Yesterday, we reported how fans of Friends in China were able to be a part of HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special with Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, – but not everyone else was "invited." It was discovered that China's leading streaming services Tencent Video, iQiyi, and Youku had aired the special minus around six minutes of footage with BTS, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber, along with footage of LGBTQ fans and other moments. Now, the three streaming services have joined together to take the fight to the true "big bad" in this entire situation… rival platform Bilibili?!bleedingcool.com