Friends: The Reunion Unites China Streamers Against Free Expression?

The biggest driver of subscribers for HBO Max in 2021 was not exclusive premieres of blockbuster films like “Godzilla vs. Kong” or even Zack Snyder’s long-awaited redo of “Justice League.” Instead, it was a show that hasn’t aired a new episode since George W. Bush was president. HBO Max’s highly anticipated “Friends: The Reunion” was responsible for the largest single-day sign-ups for the WarnerMedia-backed streaming service this year, outpacing “Godzilla Vs. Kong” and “Mortal Kombat,” according to data released Friday by the market measuring firm Antenna. As you can see below, “Wonder Woman 1984” is still responsible for the largest single day of sign-ups, last December. The “Friends” reunion — the first time the main cast were all in the same room together since the NBC comedy’s series finale 17 years ago — overindexed when it came to female sign-ups. Over the three days since its May 27 premiere, new.