The summer solstice — the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the official beginning of the summer season — takes place on June 20 this year. The annual event — marked around the word as early as the Stone Age with celebrations often featuring bountiful feasts, as well as bonfires, picnics and song — will be celebrated one day early this year on Saturday at Storrowton Village Museum on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.