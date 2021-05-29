Cancel
visitors and locals prepare to enjoy Memorial Day weekend with less COVID restrictions – New Orleans, Louisiana

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long time, but on Friday night New Orleans relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions, which made New Orleans feel mediocre. More than half of New Orleans adults are fully vaccinated. As a result, corporate and community members are regaining some freedom in time for Memorial Day weekends. Many tourists said they were lucky. New Orleans was Marie Hume’s first time and her first vacation since the pandemic began. “So I’m going to get a LIT! I enjoy it because everything seems to be happening for a reason. You’ll get so much energy from the people here. They “I know I’m excited about things,” said Humes. But many locals are happy to spend a three-day weekend with their families after a long wait. Amber was in Chalmette and said, “I’m enjoying the weather. It’s certainly a bit hot, but at least we can go out and celebrate and be with our loved ones. I’ll do something a little different this year. ” “Play with my family and eat crabs on the lake,” said Kay of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish’s Anthony Rizzo said, “It’s a very cheap relief. I’m happy to see everything open. I’m very tired of the mask. We got off around 3:30 to 4 pm. It’s It was a beautiful Memorial Day Friday. I grabbed a jet ski and went out for a quick Lil Ride, “says those who agree that this is another kind of Memorial Day weekend. It’s been about a year and a half since the life we ​​once knew was completely stopped. “It unites us all as a community. Now we can all go out. We do it responsibly. But we can do it again. That’s not a bad thing. Everyone needs it, “says the owner of Amber.Bar. Many people who react to staying open after 1am are on Memorial Day. He said he was excited about the weekend and looking forward to more business.

