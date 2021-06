With the phenomenal rise in digitalization and the growing access to the internet amongst the global population, the demand for mobile app development is increasing. Mobile apps have evolved as one of the key contributors to the growth of digitalization. Digitalization has turned traditional mobile phones to smartphones and has given rise to a new world where almost everyone has a smartphone, rich or poor. According to Statista, the number of smartphone users worldwide in 2021 is 6.378 Billion U.S. dollars and is estimated to surpass 7.5 Billion U.S. dollars by 2026. Hence with this growth of smartphones, the popularity and need for mobile app development are also increasing as a smartphone is worthless without a mobile app.