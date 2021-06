The Los Angeles Clippers are facing a virtual must-win situation when they return home to square off with the top-seeded Utah Jazz on Saturday in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Clippers dropped a pair of narrow decisions in Salt Lake City and cannot afford to fall into a 3-0 series hole against the team which posted the best record in the NBA. Los Angeles also lost the first two of its opening-round series against Dallas before winning in seven games and is trying to become the first team to to ever advance after falling behind 0-2 in the first two rounds of the postseason.