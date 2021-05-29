Cancel
The Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure controversy at UNC: Answers to common questions

By Kate Murphy
Island Packet Online
 26 days ago

Acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and a team of lawyers are considering taking legal action against UNC-Chapel Hill for discrimination, following a wave of national outrage over her not getting tenure for a new position she will take at the university this summer. Here’s what you need to know about the...

www.islandpacket.com
Sean Wilentz
