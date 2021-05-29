Why we must make a case for the arts — Alaska style

The arts are woven into the fabric of society. We depend on the arts to connect us to an outside world, to be entertained or comforted, to learn about new cultures and ways of being, and to escape a current reality that itself can seem like a horror movie. Yet we constantly require the arts sector to prove its worth and indispensability, a fight it’s been at since much earlier than COVID-19. When school budgets are in question, arts curriculums are the first to get cut. In Anchorage, the Mayoral Arts Grants budget has steadily declined for decades. Government funding for the Alaska State Council on the Arts is a fraction of what it was in the 1980s. With limited state and private funding opportunities, we pit artists and arts organizations against each other.