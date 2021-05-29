Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market 2021 Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association And Key Drivers Analysis To 2031

Rabies is a viral zoonotic disease spread through dog bites that causes irreversible and lethal brain and spinal cord inflammation. Furious rabies and paralytic rabies are the two forms of rabies. Hyperactivity and hallucination are two signs of furious rabies. Rabies that causes paralysis and coma is known as paralytic rabies. Rabies tends to be a deadly illness, and it can be managed by vaccines and drugs that have been used for a long time to prevent rabies death. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies affects around 10,000 individuals globally each year, with dog bites accounting for over 99% of cases. Wounds, fever and discomfort at the wound, tingling, and pricking at the wound site are all symptoms of rabies, which may lead to cardiac or respiratory arrest if not treated properly. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies took the lives over 59,000 people in 150 countries in 2017, with around 95 percent of cases happening in rural areas.