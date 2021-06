You probably never thought you’d hear “soda” and “healthy” in the same sentence, unless there was “not” sandwiched between. But we’re not talking about a 12-oz Coca-Cola clocking 39 g sugar. You can drop-kick that right out of your fridge, because the latest beverage revolution is riding the coattails of healthified junk foods. Brands are prioritizing health and wellness, creating healthier sodas and sparkling beverages with less than 6 g sugar and added benefits like probiotics and adaptogens. If you’re someone who can’t cut out soda altogether from your diet, these options highlighted below are way more virtuous and dare we say even tastier.