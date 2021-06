Ever since his days at Penn Wood, Dennis Manyeah dreamed of competing in the NCAA Track & Field Championships. The idea was planted in Manyeah’s brain by Penn Wood assistant coach Elmore Hunter, who decided to show Manyeah a video of what was possible if Manyeah was willing to put in the work. At the time, Manyeah was one of the premier 800-meter runners and high jumpers in the state.