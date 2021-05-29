Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

River City Girls Developers React to 29 Minute Speedrun

IGN
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRide along with WayForward developers Adam Tierney and Bannin Rudis as they watch and react to an incredible New Game Plus playthrough of their game River City Girls by speedrunner ETgoHAM. Check out more for ETgoHAM here: https://www.twitch.tv/etgoham https://twitter.com/etgoham https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpIznojMYQNcwHxhhCSJrsQ River City Girls is a beat 'em up game that stars Kyoko and Misako, two street-tough high-schoolers who must fight their way through the six regions of River City to rescue their kidnapped boyfriends, series mainstays Kunio and Riki. It was developed by WayForward and was release in September 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch.

www.ign.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River City Girls#Game Developers#Pc Game#Xbox One#Speedrunner Etgoham#Stars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesRPGamer

Loot River Pieces Together Developer Walkthrough Trailer

During the Day of the Devs showcase, developer straka.studio released a new trailer for its upcoming roguelike Loot River, combining fast-paced action with platform-shifting puzzles. The four-minute video shows the action combat, which is inspired by the likes of Dark Souls as well as the spatial thinking of a Tetris game in motion.
Video GamesIGN

Trash Sailors Pirate Guide Gameplay Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

Set sail and get a guided tour into what to expect with Trash Sailors with this fun trailer showcased during Day 2 of Guerrilla Collective 2021. In Trash Sailors, create the trashiest sailing team in history, fight with monsters and trash your friendship. Trash Sailors, the hand-drawn sailing simulator with co-op up to 4 players, is headed to PC, Xbox, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Here are 4 minutes from the “Dark Souls meets Tetris” isle-shifting action roguelike, Loot River

Straka.studio, SUPERHOT PRESENTS and Arts Council have shared a gameplay video for their upcoming “Dark Souls meets Tetris” isle-shifting action roguelike, Loot River. Set in a series of procedurally-generated labyrinths, Loot River is a dungeon-crawling action-roguelike that combines the tense, real-time combat and dark fantasy stylings of Dark Souls with the spatial block-shifting puzzles of Tetris.
Video GamesIGN

Rainbow Six Stars React to Extraction Reveal Trailer (w/ KiXSTAR, Interro & Coconut Brah)

With the reveal of Ubisoft's new stand-alone Rainbow Six game called Rainbow Six Extraction (formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine), we invited Rainbow Six Siege super stars KiXSTAR, Interro and Coconut Brah to view the trailer for the first time and capture their reactions! Watch as they react to the Rainbow Six Extraction CGI reveal trailer and commentate on how the game looks to evolve from Rainbow Six Siege series and become it's own game.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

River City Girls Zero Announced For Switch, Launches Late 2021

It looks like a classic Kunio-kun adventure will be revived on modern platforms!. Publisher Arc System Works and developer WayForward have announced River City Girls Zero – a localized version of Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka that will be heading to Nintendo Switch and other platforms in Late 2021. This release will also include a new anime opening and manga cutscenes.
Video GamesGotGame

E3 2021 | River City Girls 2 and River City Girls Zero Announced!

During LRG3 2021, Limited Run Games made a lot of announcements of new games and physical editions of classics. During the presentation, WayForward revealed updates on the River City Girls franchise. One of the biggest announcements was the reveal of River City Girls 2, which will be coming to PC and consoles next year. The sequel promises new playable characters alongside Misako and Kyoko, and their boyfriends Kunio and Riki. While not much was shown, the new characters hinted seems to be Double Dragon’s Marian and River City Ransom: Underground’s Provie. There was also confirmation that the sequel would feature online 2-player co-op.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

River City Girls is Coming to PS5

Developer Wayforward and publisher Arc Systems Works have announced that River City Girls will be coming to PlayStation 5 version, with a limited physical version of the game to be released by Limited Run Games. River City Girls was originally released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in September of 2019.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

River City Girls Zero Finally Comes West to Switch in 2021

WayForward announced that they will publish the Arc System Works-developed River City Girls Zero on Nintendo Switch in 2021. Known as Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-Tachi no Banka in Japan, River City Girls Zero first released in 1994 on Super Famicom and is the fourth game in the Kunio-Kun series. The gameplay follows Kunio and Riki, who have been imprisoned in a juvenile correction facility after they were caught in a hit and run. Strange events begin to occur at school while they are locked up, and the two girls are confident that they are innocent of any wrongdoing. Given that they were framed, the timing seems all too perfect, so they’ll need to escape prison and figure it out.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Solar Ash gameplay clip shows how players will traverse the game world

A new gameplay clip for Solar Ash has been released by Heart Machine, developers of Hyper Light Drifter, and Annapurna Interactive showing how players will traverse the world. In this clip the main character grinds along a surface up towards a platform where a crystal is hit to light it up. This light attracts the enemy, a giant flying creature, and when it gets close the character uses a grappling tether to hook onto the creature. Once the character is on the bird they glide across it attacking different pylons which causes damage. The whole clip lasts about a minute.
Video GamesIGN

Trackmania - New Royal Mode and World Cup Trailer

Take a look at the new Trackmania Royal mode, designed for friendly team play, with daily renewed short and fun maps. Additionally, new physics and innovations are now available throughout the game including Water and Plastic Blocks, as well as Animated and Dynamic items to build and enjoy maps. Royal mode is now available for free in the Trackmania Starter Access.
Video GamesIGN

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and join the duo to help them take on Dr. Nefarious and his new empire by battling hordes of robotic troopers in a cataclysmic expedition across dimensions. Witness the evolution of the dream team as they're joined by Rivet - a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension.