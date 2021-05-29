River City Girls Developers React to 29 Minute Speedrun

WayForward announced that they will publish the Arc System Works-developed River City Girls Zero on Nintendo Switch in 2021. Known as Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-Tachi no Banka in Japan, River City Girls Zero first released in 1994 on Super Famicom and is the fourth game in the Kunio-Kun series. The gameplay follows Kunio and Riki, who have been imprisoned in a juvenile correction facility after they were caught in a hit and run. Strange events begin to occur at school while they are locked up, and the two girls are confident that they are innocent of any wrongdoing. Given that they were framed, the timing seems all too perfect, so they’ll need to escape prison and figure it out.