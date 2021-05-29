River City Girls Developers React to 29 Minute Speedrun
Ride along with WayForward developers Adam Tierney and Bannin Rudis as they watch and react to an incredible New Game Plus playthrough of their game River City Girls by speedrunner ETgoHAM. Check out more for ETgoHAM here: https://www.twitch.tv/etgoham https://twitter.com/etgoham https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpIznojMYQNcwHxhhCSJrsQ River City Girls is a beat 'em up game that stars Kyoko and Misako, two street-tough high-schoolers who must fight their way through the six regions of River City to rescue their kidnapped boyfriends, series mainstays Kunio and Riki. It was developed by WayForward and was release in September 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch.www.ign.com