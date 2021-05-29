Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn's iconic Acme Smoked Fish Corp. is moving locations for expansion but staying in the neighborhood

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Scwb6_0aFWOVfx00
(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) America’s most famous source for lox and other smoked fish, Acme, is moving from its historical location on Gem Street in Greenpoint to a new, larger production facility nearby, Eater New York reported.

The New York City Council voted to approve a $550 million mixed-use development in order to keep the iconic wholesaler in Brooklyn.

Acme was threatening to leave Greenpoint and leveraging its position as a neighborhood staple to pressure politicians to approve the expansion.

Neighbors and local representatives called the planned development “incredibly ugly” and “very oppressive,” per Brownstoner, but also felt pressure to keep Acme in the neighborhood due to the company’s legendary status.

The new nine-story headquarters will include a 95,300-square-foot production facility, 454,000 square feet of commercial space and 33,800 square feet of retail space.

This is a significant expansion from the modest 60,000-square-foot warehouse the company has been operating out of since 1954.

Construction is scheduled to start later this year, and Acme plans to relocate in late 2024.

The company plans to stay open during the transition.

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
3K+
Followers
544
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoked Fish#Greenpoint#Company Headquarters#Square Feet#Open Space#Production Company#Acme Smoked Fish Corp#The New York City Council#Retail Space#Construction#Commercial Space#Gem Street#Lox#America#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Save up to $1.34 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brooklyn area offering savings of $1.34 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, PURE ENERGY at 10 Malcolm X Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BROOKLYN, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Brooklyn, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas. PURE ENERGY at 1127 Flushing Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 548 Coney Island Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Brooklyn

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. Owner Operators & Drivers - Home Daily; 2. *REMOTE WORK*Customer Service Representative; 3. FedEx Operations - Packaging; 4. Sales Assistant; 5. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal); 6. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 8. Use Your Truck or Cargo Van to Earn Cash - Get Paid the Same Day (New York); 9. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 10. Regional Class A CDL Flatbed Drivers;
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Who's running for City Council in Brooklyn: District 48

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Primary elections for the New York City Council will be held June 22. The New York City Council is responsible for proposing and voting on legislation for the city. The 51 councilmembers wield an immense amount of power in deciding how the city manages housing, development, policing, education and other elements of city bureaucracy.