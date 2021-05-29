Brooklyn's iconic Acme Smoked Fish Corp. is moving locations for expansion but staying in the neighborhood

(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) America’s most famous source for lox and other smoked fish, Acme, is moving from its historical location on Gem Street in Greenpoint to a new, larger production facility nearby, Eater New York reported.

The New York City Council voted to approve a $550 million mixed-use development in order to keep the iconic wholesaler in Brooklyn.

Acme was threatening to leave Greenpoint and leveraging its position as a neighborhood staple to pressure politicians to approve the expansion.

Neighbors and local representatives called the planned development “incredibly ugly” and “very oppressive,” per Brownstoner , but also felt pressure to keep Acme in the neighborhood due to the company’s legendary status.

The new nine-story headquarters will include a 95,300-square-foot production facility, 454,000 square feet of commercial space and 33,800 square feet of retail space.

This is a significant expansion from the modest 60,000-square-foot warehouse the company has been operating out of since 1954.

Construction is scheduled to start later this year, and Acme plans to relocate in late 2024.

The company plans to stay open during the transition.