Special Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 11:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT CENTRAL MECKLENBURG...SOUTHEASTERN LUNENBURG...CENTRAL DINWIDDIE AND NORTHWESTERN BRUNSWICK COUNTIES At 1132 AM EDT, showers with heavy rain were located along a line extending from near McKenney to near Boydton. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include Dinwiddie, South Hill, Kenbridge, McKenney, Boydton, Alberta, Fort Pickett, Dewitt, Dundas, Bacons Fork, Wilburn, Gills Corner, Forkland, Darvills, Church Road, Rogers Corner, Baskerville, Butterworth, Wightman and Gary. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of these showers. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.