I am a Texas girl for sure. I love that “Everything is bigger in Texas.” I love the people and the way of life. But even as much as I love it here sometimes it does not hurt to get a change of scenery. I have been on trips before. Out of town for a weekend and road trips with friends and family. Perhaps you may have read some of our other road trip blog posts. Over the years I have been to different places, I can’t say I have been everywhere, but I have been to some nice places. Very recently I went somewhere I had never been… Hawaii. My husband took us on a family vacation to a literal paradise.