Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Biden's $6T budget proposal invests in infrastructure, free pre-K, community college

By Sommer Brokaw
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ewtp_0aFWNZF400
President Joe Biden has proposed a $6 trillion budget for next year. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has proposed funding infrastructure, free pre-K and community college in a $6 trillion budget for next year paid for by raising taxes on the wealthy.

Biden's American Jobs Plan to rescue the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and "build it back better," creating millions of jobs by rebuilding infrastructure and transitioning to clean energy, is part of the $6 trillion budget along with the American Families Plan, and educational opportunity plan.

The American Families Plan -- to assist families having to juggle working at home and raising children during the pandemic -- includes extending tax cuts for families with children, and the education plan includes free pre-school and community college.

Biden has proposed a Made In America tax plan to pay for the budget, which would restructure the tax code to make sure wealthy companies "pay their fair share" the budget proposal shows. He has also proposed reforms to the income tax code in the American Families Plan, so the wealthy "play by the same rules," by eliminating "longstanding loopholes," such as lowering taxes on capital gains.

Along with improving roads and buildings, the budget will invest in public health crisis-related infrastructure, which includes $8.7 billion in discretionary funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to improve readiness for public health crisis. It also includes increase in funding to fight the opioid epidemic, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, expanded access to mental healthcare, and efforts to reduce gender-based violence, combat gun violence, and to address racial disparities in healthcare.

Though Biden would pay for the spending increases through raising taxes on wealthy corporations and individuals, the proposed budget would still result in a $1.8 trillion deficit next year.

"The budget invests directly in the American people and will strengthen our Nation's economy and improve our long-run fiscal health," Biden said in a letter to Congress accompanying the proposal. "It reforms our broken tax code to reward work instead of wealth, while also fully paying for the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan over 15 years."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., issued his own statement on the budget proposal, which accused the Biden administration of lack of transparency, and said the budget itself would "drown American families in debt."

"Now we know why the Administration tried to bury their budget announcement on the Friday before a holiday weekend," the statement said.

Officials told NBC News Biden would not impose new taxes on anyone earning under $400,000 to pay for spending boost, with more than $2 trillion in infrastructure plans, a $1.8 trillion increase in childcare and education spending, and $1.5 trillion for domestic programs and slight boost in defense spending.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden inherited a $3 trillion deficit under the Trump administration to get the pandemic control, and the budget is needed to continue to recover.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
125K+
Followers
33K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Senate Republican#Public Funding#Budget Spending#Energy Infrastructure#Educational Programs#Nation#The American Jobs Plan#Administration#Nbc News#White House#Infrastructure Plans#Proposal#Community#America Tax Plan#Discretionary Funding#Tax Cuts#Domestic Programs#Spending Boost#Taxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSAOL Corp

'Bipartisan' infrastructure talks are a smoke screen

During the Trump presidency, “infrastructure week” became a running joke because there was never a coherent plan to match the periodic messaging campaigns. The Joe Biden equivalent is bipartisanship week. Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are continuing negotiations this week on a big spending package for roads, green energy...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's new proposal on the Hyde Amendment is illogical, unpopular

When President Biden began assembling his Cabinet, several commentators predicted that his presidency would be something of an Obama third term. But now Biden has broken further from those predictions in his budget proposal by gutting the Hyde Amendment — a long-held and popular policy that prevents federal taxpayer dollars from directly funding abortions.
Santa Fe, NMUS News and World Report

New Mexico Congresswoman Joins Biden's Pre-K Investment Push

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández told a crowd of educators and parents on Friday that she wants federal help to cap child care costs and raise pay for child care workers. The Democrat toured a pre-K Santa Fe school in her home district in...
Presidential ElectionCNBC

Families with kids would benefit most under Biden's proposed tax changes, report finds

President Joe Biden's proposed tax law changes are "skewed heavily" in favor of parents, a new analysis from the Urban Institute's Tax Policy Center (TPC) finds. The report finds that all low-income households earning $26,000 or less would see their tax bill drop by about $620, on average, in 2022. But families with children would benefit even more from proposed tax credits and changes, paying an average of $3,200 less.
Agriculturesandiegocountynews.com

Biden’s budget invests $2.8 billion to support economies, outdoor recreation

Washington, D.C.–The Departments of the Interior and Agriculture announced their proposed Fiscal Year 2022 allocations of $2.8 billion in projects, grants, and programs authorized in the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) to support economies, outdoor recreation, and access to public lands. The investments are consistent with and help advance the...
Presidential ElectionLas Vegas Sun

Biden’s budget is radically modest

Many reports about the Biden administration’s budget proposal, released May 28, convey the sense that it’s huge. President Joe Biden, scream some of the headlines, wants to spend SIX TRILLION DOLLARS next year. It takes some digging to learn that the baseline — the amount the administration estimates we’d spend next fiscal year without new policies — is $5.7 trillion. Meaning, there’s just $300 billion in new spending.
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Cole critical of Biden budget proposal, Hern and Republicans counter

Jun. 4—After the current administration released its $6 trillion FY2022 budget proposal last week, Congressman Tom Cole criticized the proposal, calling it "misguided" and "unnecessary." Last week President Joe Biden introduced his proposed budget, which taps out at $6 trillion. The budget includes safety net programs for the poor and...
Politicsdallassun.com

Military a winner in Biden's Budget

President Joe Biden's Budget of $6 trillion dollars is being sold as a turn to liberal reform, but the media has largely neglected one significant fact. The Budget allows for $1.52 trillion that is "discretionary" spending. Approximately half of that figure will be devoted to the military, a record amount....
BusinessPosted by
Reason.com

Biden's Astronomical Budget Proposal Even Has Some Democrats Worried

Some emergencies require an increase in government spending, but that comes with an understanding that the higher levels of spending are unusual and will not be sustained. Unfortunately, this understanding seems to be lost on President Joe Biden's administration. Exhibit A is his proposed $6 trillion budget for Fiscal Year 2022 and the accompanying huge budget deficits on the books for the next decade.
U.S. Politicsfreightwaves.com

Passenger rail benefits from Biden’s proposed DOT budget

More funding for passenger rail? Yes, please, according to President Joe Biden’s proposed budget for the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for next year. The proposed $4 billion budget includes a 35% increase in financial support for Amtrak as well as the creation of a new grant program aimed at modernizing and developing passenger rail service.
AdvocacyHousing Finance

Biden’s Big Budget Proposal Expands Housing Programs

President Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal seeks a new boost to the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program, a major increase of Housing Choice Vouchers, and other significant investments in housing. “With the FY22 budget, we are turning the page on decades of disinvestment and disregard for our nation’s housing...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
DCist

The Ban On Recreational Weed Sales In D.C. Lives On In Biden’s Proposed Budget

President Joe Biden’s proposed 2022 budget is a mixed bag for the District of Columbia. On one hand, the newly released $6 trillion spending plan includes $40 million for a program that allows D.C. residents to pay in-state tuition at public colleges and universities anywhere in the U.S. — a boon for D.C. residents, according to D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who sponsored the bill that created the program. The spending plan also allows D.C. to spend its own money during a federal government shutdown, among other District-friendly provisions Norton heralded on Monday.