Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Author Lois Duncan Hated the Film: ‘As the Mother Of a Murdered Child, I Don’t Find Violent Death Something to Squeal and Giggle About’

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are plenty of horror and slasher films out there to go around, but there can only be one I Know What You Did Last Summer– save for its sequels. The show’s concept was pretty unique and helped stamp the careers of the main characters on the map. Although the...

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
62K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Duncan
Person
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Person
Jennifer Love Hewitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giggle#Horror Films#Film Characters#Violent Death#Film Adaptation#Teen Horror#Daughter#Book#Fiction#Friends#Brilliant Works#Main Characters#Nonfiction#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Seven things I'd like my readers to know about me by Jo Clegg, author of The Summer Holiday

Author Jo Clegg writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book The Summer Holiday. After I saw my first stand up gig aged 21, I didn’t sleep a wink, scrawling down ideas for jokes. Although that didn’t go anywhere for me, now that I write books for adults and cartoons for little kids I can express the way I see the world and hopefully make people nod and laugh.
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

The humourless judge by Imran Mahmood, author of I Know What I Saw

Author Imran Mahmood writes a piece for Female First upon the release of his new book I Know What I Saw. Because I am a criminal barrister, when I watch court-room dramas on TV I can't help complaining to anyone in earshot about how WRONG they got stuff. Some stuff, of course, has to be wrong. You can't have a murder trial on TV last for eight weeks and you can't have jurors taking three days to reach a verdict. It is entertainment after all and nobody wants to see a realistic cross-examination of cell-site expert. We want drama. We want pace. And most of all we want the TV Gladiator to shout at us after the episode is over ‘Are you not entertained?’ Anyway, the thing is, I can forgive the brown shoes that TV barristers wear and the wearing of a wig and gown in the Magistrates Court, but the thing I hate most of all is the portrayal of all judges as basically humourless automatons. Now that may be a true representation of some (very few in my experience) judges but it’s certainly not the norm. In my professional life I have found most to be utterly charming. And why not? Underneath all that ermine and horsehair, there’s a real person believe it or not. Barristers too. They’re human as well. They can be funny too.
Theater & DanceNY Daily News

‘Dance Moms’ star Zackery Torres shares they are transitioning: ‘That means I’m transgender, if you didn’t know’

“Dance Moms” alum Zackery Torres shared an important message with their fans on social media on Monday. “Hi everyone,” the 22-year-old dancer and reality television personality said cheerily to the camera, as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating’' played in the background. “I realized I haven’t posted on TikTok, anything about myself since...
Sportssportswar.com

I honestly don’t know what either of you were looking at

Being down two all world distributors probably hurts your open looks a bit. ** -- WahooRQ 06/14/2021 12:17PM. Funny you say you love him but only show up when he does bad to bitch about -- 757HOOFAN 06/13/2021 7:51PM. Yep. This is a rock fight & he isn't ready to...
Musickimchicuddles.com

I never did find my magical field of dancing bee people. I don’t know if that place exists, and at this point, I don’t care. I feel incredibly lucky to have allowed myself to be who I am. Thank you for being YOU!

“I moved around a lot as a kid. Before 1st grade, I’d already lived in 2 countries and a dozen different apartments. I quickly got the message that "normal” is relative, and actually pretty arbitrary. While going through puberty, I switched schools 3 times within multiple countries all during the same school year. It became very clear to me that “weird” doesn’t actually exist. It’s just based on what you’re used to. And I wasn’t used to anything! I would try to do what’s “normal” in one place, but the same thing was “weird” in another place! I realized that I might as well just start being unapologetically myself.“ (image of the dancing bee girl from that Blind Melon video). "Nothing is inherently rude. Nothing is inherently weird. Nothing about you is inherently wrong. I want to know who everyone would be if they truly knew that.”
Minorities957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “I don’t know how I feel about my kids learning Spanish”

Good morning. So I’ve moved to California 2 years ago. I am a divorced mother of 3 children; a 19 year old a 9 year old and a 5 year old. And I this is probably not a popular opinion but this is just the way I feel. First of all I want to start off by saying I am not racist and I have friends of every color, ethnicity. Since I don’t have a lot of family out here I have been taking my 2 youngest to daycare while I go to work. In this past year, my kids have been picking up a lot of Spanish. My 9 year old’s teacher has been including songs and activities in Spanish, she comes home saying words I have no idea what they mean and now my 5 year old is also saying words in Spanish. They even ask for certain foods in Spanish. I have spoke to the daycare and I told them I’m not really comfortable with them teaching my kids Spanish with out my consent. The ladies all speak perfect English but they sometimes mix up their activities to be bilingual. They never even asked me if I was okay with it. It’s hard to get my kids into a different daycare so I have no choice. I want to know if there’s any other parents out there dealing with a similar situation and how they’ve handled it. Before anyone calls me racist, I am not, and if my children want to learn a new language once they are older they can do so. But right now they are kids, and I need to know what they are saying since I am their mother. (email your situation to listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

“You’ll find someone. I just know it.”

I get that the phrase “Can we normalize…” is in our culture right now, but can we collectively UN-normalize saying “You’ll find someone. I just know it,” and every iteration thereafter, to your single friends?. I get you’re trying to be kind. That you’re attempting to instill confidence in a...