Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amsterdam, NY

MarynCharlie releases ‘Flight Mode’

pressparty.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarynCharlie is 22 years old, born and grew up in Amsterdam and she is an indie-pop singer-songwriter. On 26 March she released her 3rd single under the title 'Flight Mode'. ‘Flight Mode’ is about being totally overdosed by social media, and phone in general, and putting it on flight mode to escape this fake online world and live in the offline world. MarynCharlie is actually very scared of actually doing this and her screen time only seems to increase. So this song is a message for both herself and others who wake up and immediately check their phone.

www.pressparty.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amsterdam, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Mode#Offline Mode#Flight Time#Screen Time#Indie#Maryncharlie#Releases#Phone#Song#Message#Personal Life#Love#Life Goals#Hope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Music
Related
Musictheprp.com

KEN mode Release Instrumental Version Of “Loved”

KEN Mode have released an instrumental version of their latest studio album, 2018’s “Loved” via Bandcamp and other leading digital service providers. The band commented:. “Evidently bandcamp is switching up and not doing bandcamp friday for this month the way they normally do…we had a plan, and it’s still going ahead either way: we’re releasing an asset TODAY that we’ve been sitting on since 2018, one which we know might not be for everyone – but for those that will get something out of it, we figured it’s worth putting out there. We constructed a fully instrumental version of our ‘Loved‘ album when we did a mix/master of the album back when we made it, and today we’re releasing it to the world digitally.
Music4barsrest.com

Mode for...Brass! launched

Mode for"¦ has launched its new-look flagship brass teaching method, 'Mode for"¦Brass!' -what they believe is the first comprehensive beginner method for brass and wellbeing education. Priced at £14.99 it includes 48 lessons with backing tracks, including eight wellbeing lessons. Talking about the latest initiative, Director, Tabby Kerwin told 4BR:...
Musicxpn.org

Ali Awan releases iridescent new EP Moon Mode

Just as the moon goes through different phases, so does Ali Awan on his new EP. Released through the local label Born Losers, Moon Mode shows the Philadelphia artist as ever-changing. From twilight-tinged riffs to illuminating synths, the EP possesses the same magic and radiance as the full moon. Otherworldly,...
Musicmetalinjection

Gus G. Gets Goofy With "Fierce" Music Video

Guitarist Gus G. (Firewind, ex-Ozzy Osbourne) is now streaming his new single "Fierce" and simultaneously taking a goofy look at corpse paint. It's also Gus' weird take on a love story, which is fun. "Boo! Check out the video for my brand new single, 'Fierce'! Don’t be scared, this is...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Wave Break reveals “Weezy Mode”

Funktronic Labs has announced “Weezy Mode” for Wave Break, its arcade-style “skateboating” game”. It’s a level centered around Weezer’s new song, “Tell Me What You Want”. Those that pick up the game on Switch can immediately access the content. Here’s a trailer:. Wave Break launches tomorrow, June 11. Source: Funktronic...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Dying Light is Getting Another Story Mode

Techland is taking post-release support to ridiculous levels with yet another content update for Dying Light, a game that originally released in 2015 – six years ago. Techland has announced today that Dying Light’s Hellraid DLC is expanding further with a free content update that brings an all-new Story Mode to the expansion, new areas to explore, new weapons to fight the undead with, as well as some technical enhancements and visual improvements.
InternetPosted by
HowStuffWorks

How to Enable Facebook Dark Mode

Enabling Facebook dark mode can help save your eyes and possibly your battery. Wikimedia Commons (CC BY SA 4.0) Your phone can be hard on your eyes, especially at night. So while you're scrolling through Facebook late at night — though we recommend you just go to sleep! — here's how to enable Facebook's dark mode feature, so your eyes don't get blasted with light. Plus, depending on your device, it could save some battery.
Video GamesGamespot

New Knockout City Game Mode Releases June 8, Patch 1.2 Coming Soon

Knockout City is getting patch 1.2 later this week, in addition to the season one, week three playlist update, which brings a new game mode on June 8, Coin Hoarders. In a , Velan Studios gave a quick overview of the next week in Knockout City, including a brief description of patch 1.2, with the full patch notes coming later.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Riders Republic gets a 64-player race mode, release date

Ubisoft’s upcoming multiplayer sports game Riders Republic was shown off in more detail today at the Ubisoft Forward E3 conference. Riders Republic allows players to face off in large sports competitions against friends and players from around the world. The game will release on September 2 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia.
Video Gamesava360.com

Battle Prime FPP Mode Released Gameplay (Android, IOS)

Battle Prime FPP Mode Released Gameplay (Android, IOS) Battle Prime First Person Perspective Mode Gameplay. Battle Prime is now available on Android and ios, you can download through Google Playstore and iOS through Appstore. ------------------------------------------ ▬▬▬ Description ▬▬▬. ------------------------------------------ Battle Prime gives you an unforgettable experience — join this multiplayer...
InternetLiterary Hub

Kathy Wang on Using God Mode in Tech… and Novels

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Kathy Wang, author of Impostor Syndrome: A Novel, to discuss women in...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Battlefield 2042 Is Releasing Without Single Player Mode

If you were hoping for another Battlefield campaign, we’ve got bad news. Following the Battlefield 2042 reveal today, many fans are extremely excited. Massive multiplayer battles seem to be what everyone remembers from Battlefield games. While the campaign is always spectacular, it’s never at the forefront of marketing, or the fans' thoughts on the game.
Workoutsdreamwidth.org

Unclicks 'hard mode'

So this is what healthy humans with a working blood supply feel like? During exercise the muscles feel kind of achy but it's also kinda fun and powerful? And you get sweaty and tired without feeling like you're suffocating? And you don't get a headache after?. I can't believe a...
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Hero Mode (2021)

Starring Mira Sorvino, Chris Carpenter, Sean Astin, Indiana Massara, Nelson Franklin, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kimia Behpoornia, Matthew Patrick, Bobby Ler, Creed Bratton, Bret Harrison, Erik Griffin, Monte Markham, Jim O’Heir, Madison Rothschild, Carlease Burke, and Al Madrigal. SYNOPSIS:. A teenage coding genius has just 30 days to create the world’s...
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Headlines

YouTube Is Getting A New Fullscreen Comments Mode On Android

YouTube is currently testing another way comments can spoil your video experience on Android devices by introducing YouTube fullscreen comments feature. YouTube’s comments section is teeming with toxicity, more than anywhere else on the web. There are a few close-knit communities that are kind of the popular online video sharing...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Smart Ambient Mode Earbuds

The JBL Reflect Mini NC earbuds are an intelligent smart audio accessory for users looking to enjoy impressive connectivity and more thanks to their advanced design. The earbuds are integrated with active noise cancellation along with Smart Ambient technology that will work to block out noises or allow a customized level of them in. The headphones feature an IPX7 rating for water and sweat to make them fully ready for use when at home, commuting or working out.
InternetAndroid Headlines

Dark Mode On Facebook Messenger Is About To Become Smarter

Dark mode on the Facebook Messenger app is about to become smarter. Facebook is finally planning to allow the theme to adjust itself based on your system settings. In other words, if your phone is set to ‘dark mode’, so will the Facebook Messenger. Dark mode on Facebook Messenger is...