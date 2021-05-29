MarynCharlie releases ‘Flight Mode’

KEN Mode have released an instrumental version of their latest studio album, 2018’s “Loved” via Bandcamp and other leading digital service providers. The band commented:. “Evidently bandcamp is switching up and not doing bandcamp friday for this month the way they normally do…we had a plan, and it’s still going ahead either way: we’re releasing an asset TODAY that we’ve been sitting on since 2018, one which we know might not be for everyone – but for those that will get something out of it, we figured it’s worth putting out there. We constructed a fully instrumental version of our ‘Loved‘ album when we did a mix/master of the album back when we made it, and today we’re releasing it to the world digitally.