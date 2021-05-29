MarynCharlie releases ‘Flight Mode’
MarynCharlie is 22 years old, born and grew up in Amsterdam and she is an indie-pop singer-songwriter. On 26 March she released her 3rd single under the title 'Flight Mode'. ‘Flight Mode’ is about being totally overdosed by social media, and phone in general, and putting it on flight mode to escape this fake online world and live in the offline world. MarynCharlie is actually very scared of actually doing this and her screen time only seems to increase. So this song is a message for both herself and others who wake up and immediately check their phone.www.pressparty.com