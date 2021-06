The Sun’s rising and falling pattern of sunspots, known as the solar cycle, has been studied for hundreds of years and now in its 25th Solar Cycle. For the next few years solar activity is expected to grow, peaking around 2024/25. But such activity leads to an increase in extreme space weather which affects us both here on Earth and those working in orbit around it – satellites and astronauts. While we stay near Earth, our planet’s magnetic filed offers some degree of protection, but NASA is currently planning on sending astronauts further afield to the Moon as part of the Artemis mission.