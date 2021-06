The only thing separating my two worlds is the Rio Grande river — it might not be much, but it's enough for me to feel a big difference in customs and values. When I tell people I was born and raised in Texas, what follows is usually something like: "Oh, but how is your Spanish so good?" Or, "How come you have no accent in either language?" People who are not from El Paso, TX, or a border city might not understand what it's like to grow up between two places at once.