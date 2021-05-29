Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically wounded

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — One man was killed and another man and a women were critically wounded in a shooting Saturday, Phoenix police said.

No identities were released and a Police Department statement said investigators were trying to determine circumstances of the incident and that no information was immediately available on a suspect.

Police said they wanted to hear from anyone with information on the incident which occurred at an apartment complex in the area of West Thomas Road and North 43rd Avenue.

