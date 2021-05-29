Syracuse Councilor-at-Large Michael Greene proposes plan to spend American Rescue Plan funding
Greene calls for bold action in addressing issues that will improve Syracuse’s quality of life. Syracuse, NY — Michael Greene, a candidate for Mayor of Syracuse and a current Common Councilor-at-Large, is calling for a bold action with the American Rescue Plan’s federal funding. Greene stated the following about the funding: “The roughly $123 million in economic stimulus that Syracuse will receive through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan presents us with the opportunity to transform this city and make it more equitable.www.urbancny.com