Syracuse Councilor-at-Large Michael Greene proposes plan to spend American Rescue Plan funding

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 16 days ago

Greene calls for bold action in addressing issues that will improve Syracuse’s quality of life. Syracuse, NY — Michael Greene, a candidate for Mayor of Syracuse and a current Common Councilor-at-Large, is calling for a bold action with the American Rescue Plan’s federal funding. Greene stated the following about the funding: “The roughly $123 million in economic stimulus that Syracuse will receive through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan presents us with the opportunity to transform this city and make it more equitable.

City
Syracuse, NY
City
Skaneateles, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
Person
Michael Greene
#Public Housing#Housing Market#Infrastructure#State Funding#Public Funding#State Budget#Federal Funding#Finance Committee#Council#Covid#The Land Bank#Community Land Trust#Nysdot#Housing Vacancy Study#Municipal Fiber Network#Isp#Syracuse Build#Harbor Creeks#Dpw#Cdcs
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Syracuse, NYwibx950.com

Lawsuit Seeks To Stop Removal of Columbus Statue in Syracuse

More than two dozen 'petitioners' including the Columbus Monument Corporation are suing the city of Syracuse to halt its planned removal. Mayor Ben Walsh announced last October the statue would be coming down, citing opposition from Native American groups, including the Onondagas, via the NY Post:. Mayor Ben Walsh —...
Syracuse, NYNew York Post

Italian-Americans file court petition to save Syracuse’s Columbus statue

An Italian-American group filed a petition in court Sunday to thwart the City of Syracuse’s planned removal of its Christopher Columbus statue, claiming the move is illegal under local law. The petition — filed in Onondaga state Supreme Court by 29 petitioners including the Syracuse-based Columbus Monument Corporation, former Onondaga...
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Syracuse City Hall reopens to the public Monday with some changes

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse City Hall will reopen to the public Monday after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The opening will come with improvements for the community, according to the City. Located at 233 E. Washington Street, City Hall will reopen with a...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Lawsuit filed against city of Syracuse to protect Columbus statue

The Columbus Monument Corporation has filed a motion against the city of Syracuse in an effort to protect the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle downtown. The monument began to cause friction last sumer when protesters called for its removal at the height of the Black Lives Matter rallies. City officials and advocacy group representatives gathered together several times to discuss the future of the statue while members for the Italian American community and others advocated against its removal.
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse City Hall reopens with new ren­o­va­tions

More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Syracuse City Hall to close it's doors, they have reopened Monday. For those headed there in the coming days and weeks, you'll likely notice some major improvements since it was last open, including a new main entrance located on Market Street with improved security and an accessible ramp at the south door.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Expect to pay 6 cents more this week at the pump in Syracuse

Central New York — Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country, according to AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.05. This is up eight cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $1.88/gallon. In New York State, the average is $3.06/gallon....
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Mayor Walsh Appoints Surveillance Technology Work Group

Proper oversight and community input on Surveillance Technology is one of the Mayor’s key commitments in police reform and good government. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh appointed a 13-person Surveillance Technology Work Group to ensure residents have input on potential uses of surveillance technology by the City of Syracuse. Mayor Walsh committed to establishing a work group as part of his Surveillance Technology Executive Order signed in December 2020.
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Statement by City of Syracuse Corporation Counsel Kristen Smith on State Supreme Court Lawsuit by Columbus Monument Corporation:

“The City of Syracuse will respond to the Columbus Monument Corporation’s lawsuit in court. The City has and will follow the process set forth in local and state law regarding the relocation and preservation of the statue. As we do that, we will focus on creating unity. The Mayor appointed an advisory commission last week that is representative of the community to guide the creation of a heritage park at the circle.”
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Mural, Mural on the Wall

There’s money available for economic development made possible by recent Congressional appropriation, spending it on a mural made by a millionaire is a gross misuse of “recovery funds”. This spending does nothing to get our community out of the pandemic induced recession. $75,000 could buy a lot when 31% of its residents live in poverty, only 68% with internet, our per capita income is only $23,090. We lead the nation in concentrated poverty. I have nothing against those being memorialized by this piece of art, or Mr. Malfitano. However, snatching money from Recovery funds for this project is fundamentally flawed. How many local people going to benefit from this? Was this the intention for the funds awarded by Congress? A $75,000 mural not even painted by a local artist, Jonas Never is Los Angeles based.