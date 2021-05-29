Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Price Rite Marketplace Partners with Feed the Children, Conagra Foods and Jubilee Homes of Syracuse Inc. to Donate Food & Essentials to Syracuse Families

Cover picture for the articleSupermarket retailer hosts event to kick off 2021 “Feeding Minds & Bodies” Campaign in support of hunger-fighting charity, Feed the Children. Syracuse, NY (May 27, 2021) – Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with anti-hunger organization Feed the Children and event partners Conagra Foods and Jubilee Homes to distribute food and essentials to 800 local families on Thursday, May 27. The community event kicked off the supermarket retailer’s 2021 Feeding Minds & Bodies Campaign, in partnership with Feed the Children, which helpsfood insecure families in the communities where Price Rite Marketplace stores operate.

