Khalid Bey for Mayor ARPA Funding Priorities for Syracuse

By Urban CNY News
 16 days ago

The $123 million allocated to the City of Syracuse from the Federal Government gives us an opportunity to invest in our city to reach our potential. There has been much discussion on how this money should be spent within the guidelines given by the federal government. Some of these ideas have merit but cannot be implemented because of federal rules. Likewise, there are many other ideas circulating that are performative in nature without giving any real benefit to our city and its potential to build back better. We must address the economic disparities that are even more pressing as a result of the impact this gruesome pandemic has had on our citizens.

