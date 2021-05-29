Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KENEDY...SOUTHEASTERN JIM HOGG NORTHERN HIDALGO...STARR...SOUTHEASTERN BROOKS...WILLACY AND SOUTHEASTERN ZAPATA COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM CDT At 1028 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Kenedy County Wind Farms to Armstrong to near El Coyote Ranch Airport to 7 miles northwest of El Sauz. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. The strongest portion of the line will affect northern Hidalgo and Willacy County, where winds could gust to 50 mph. Blinding rains will make travel very difficult along US 77 and nearby roads. Strong thunderstorms will be near Armstrong around 1035 AM CDT. Norias around 1040 AM CDT. San Manuel and Linn around 1050 AM CDT. Lasara around 1110 AM CDT. Raymondville, Sullivan City, Lyford, Port Mansfield and La Grulla 1115 AM CDT.