Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooks County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Kenedy by NWS

weather.gov
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KENEDY...SOUTHEASTERN JIM HOGG NORTHERN HIDALGO...STARR...SOUTHEASTERN BROOKS...WILLACY AND SOUTHEASTERN ZAPATA COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM CDT At 1028 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Kenedy County Wind Farms to Armstrong to near El Coyote Ranch Airport to 7 miles northwest of El Sauz. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. The strongest portion of the line will affect northern Hidalgo and Willacy County, where winds could gust to 50 mph. Blinding rains will make travel very difficult along US 77 and nearby roads. Strong thunderstorms will be near Armstrong around 1035 AM CDT. Norias around 1040 AM CDT. San Manuel and Linn around 1050 AM CDT. Lasara around 1110 AM CDT. Raymondville, Sullivan City, Lyford, Port Mansfield and La Grulla 1115 AM CDT.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Manuel-linn, TX
County
Jim Hogg County, TX
City
Sullivan City, TX
County
Brooks County, TX
County
Hidalgo County, TX
City
Kenedy, TX
County
Willacy County, TX
City
Port Mansfield, TX
City
Lyford, TX
County
Kenedy County, TX
County
Starr County, TX
City
Raymondville, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Farms#Coastal Willacy#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

White House confirms it plans to evacuate 18,000 Afghans who worked with the U.S. in Afghanistan

The White House has informed some lawmakers that it plans to evacuate approximately 18,000 Afghans who worked for the U.S. as translators. These Afghans will be able to leave Afghanistan to be temporarily relocated to a yet-to-be-named third country or territory for their own safety, as the Taliban begins to retake more districts during the phased withdrawal of American troops, which President Biden has said will be completed by September 11.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships

Britney Spears's cries for help in court have cast a critical light on conservatorships, as the public has become both more aware and more sensitive to mental health struggles. But her explosive claims Wednesday have also reignited a national conversation on freedom, dignity and how much is too much when it comes to legal intervention.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia accuses Britain, U.S. of fuelling Black Sea row

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia accused Britain and the United States on Friday of trying to incite conflict in the Black Sea and said it would defend its borders using all possible means, including military force. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was speaking a day after Moscow warned Britain...