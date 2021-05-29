Hitting the Books: Sci-fi strategies may be needed to stave off climate change
The temperature of the Earth is too damn high. Unless we can get our planet to halt its warming trend, and soon, our species continued existence here is very much in jeopardy. Sure, we've implemented countless climate change remediation schemes in recent decades but the fact remains that our window of opportunity for addressing this issue is quickly closing. It might come time in the very near future that we stop farting around with half-measures and pull out the proverbial big guns, namely geoengineering and terraformation.www.engadget.com