The Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure controversy at UNC: Answers to common questions

Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist with the New York Times Magazine and creator of the 1619 Project, and The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb join Ali Velshi to discuss the value of critical race theory and why it’s under attack by Republicans, who clearly don’t know what it is. “There's nothing in this project or in critical race theory that says anything about little white children and how little white children should feel. That is just Republican strategy and it's a way of dismissing this work that is forcing us to confront both the racist past of this country and the way the racist past shapes the society we live in,” says Hannah-Jones. “Once you have that knowledge, you can’t pretend you didn’t know, and you have to address it.” Adds Cobb, “It’s an enigma unless you can start to understand the history of those structures.”