Early in my career, I fell into a trap that plagues many entrepreneurs: I took on every responsibility myself. I was really good and fast, and completing tasks faster instantly resulted in greater immediate short-term profitability. After all, why would I assign a task to a team member to complete in four hours when I could complete that same task in two? Why would I hire a new designer, when I could tackle an extra project over a weekend?

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO