Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bern, NC

Sponsors needed for African Jewelry Making Workshop to Benefit Children in Mali

newbernnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArts to End Genocide (ATEG), a New Bern non-profit, is presenting a unique and free event on Saturday, August 21 at the J. Murphy Smith Center on Middle Street in New Bern. This free event will offer a hands-on jewelry making workshop that promises to be fun and unique. Visitors will have an opportunity to be creative and design a bracelet to keep, as well as purchase additional individual beads to make matching earrings or other bracelets for themselves or as gifts.

newbernnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bern, NC
Society
City
New Bern, NC
Craven County, NC
Society
County
Craven County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Children#Charity#Local Events#Local Food#Arts Events#Creative Arts#Ateg#Relocation#Idp#Nc#Falhadie Idp Camp#Central Mali#Workshop#Jewelry Pieces#Orphaned Children#West Africa#Gifts#Sponsorships#Promotion Materials#Vulnerable Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Charities
Related
New Bern, NCnewbernnow.com

MERCI Clinic seeks Volunteer for Vaccination Program

The MERCI Clinic in New Bern is looking for a volunteer to help with our vaccination program. The Clinic provides free medical and pharmacy services to uninsured residents in Craven, Pamlico, and Jones counties who earn less than 250% of federal poverty limits. In preparation for the fall respiratory season,...
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.