Sponsors needed for African Jewelry Making Workshop to Benefit Children in Mali

Arts to End Genocide (ATEG), a New Bern non-profit, is presenting a unique and free event on Saturday, August 21 at the J. Murphy Smith Center on Middle Street in New Bern. This free event will offer a hands-on jewelry making workshop that promises to be fun and unique. Visitors will have an opportunity to be creative and design a bracelet to keep, as well as purchase additional individual beads to make matching earrings or other bracelets for themselves or as gifts.