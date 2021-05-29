Kate Middleton Goes Casual in Denim as She Receives COVID-19 Vaccine
Kate Middleton channeled Kate more than Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge while getting vaccinated for the coronavirus. The 39-year-old royal traded in her trademark dress coats and designer frocks for a form-fitting, white ribbed boat neck T-shirt tucked into light blue jeans, paired with a blue surgical face mask, as she received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, May 28, as seen in a photo posted on her and husband Prince William's Instagram page on Saturday, May 29. It marked one of Kate's most casual looks in years.www.eonline.com