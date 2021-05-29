Cancel
Kate Middleton Goes Casual in Denim as She Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

By Corinne Heller
E! News
E! News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton channeled Kate more than Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge while getting vaccinated for the coronavirus. The 39-year-old royal traded in her trademark dress coats and designer frocks for a form-fitting, white ribbed boat neck T-shirt tucked into light blue jeans, paired with a blue surgical face mask, as she received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, May 28, as seen in a photo posted on her and husband Prince William's Instagram page on Saturday, May 29. It marked one of Kate's most casual looks in years.

